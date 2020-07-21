Government open to announce further steps to revive growth, says FM Sitharaman

Stressing that the agriculture sector is spurring the growth and green shoots are visible, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 21 pledged further policy interventions to improve the economy.

She said indicators showed that electricity and fuel consumption, inter and intra-state movement of goods, PMI data and retail financial transactions are witnessing a pick-up.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said earlier this month that the Indian economy has started seeing "green shoots" of recovery and the country remains one of the most open economies in the world.

Speaking at the India Ideas Summit, Sitharaman said the government has announced a stimulus package totalling 10 per cent of the GDP which was having its impact on economic revival.

"All options are open...interventions will happen in future," Sitharaman said, assuring the industry that the government will not shy away from taking more steps to ensure early revival of the economy.

The minister further said the "agriculture sector is driving the growth."