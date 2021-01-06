MARKET NEWS

Government must create Microfinance Credit Fund of Rs 25,000 crore in NABARD or SIDBI, says P Satish, Executive Director, Sa-Dhan

January 06, 2021 / 01:20 PM IST
Source: Pixabay

For the upcoming Budget 2021, P Satish, Executive Director, Sa-Dhan says:

"Microfinance sector and their clients have been the first to get back on their feet post-lockdown. Post-Covid is the time for increased credit flow from microfinance institutions to people in unorganised sector to enhance their livelihoods and increase their incomes. For this, the sector requires funds for on lending. Banks are lukewarm as these are unsecured loans. So, in this Budget I would want the Government to create Microfinance Credit Fund of Rs 25,000 crores in NABARD or SIDBI on lines of RIDF to lend at concessional rates to all types of MFIs-big and small, for-profit and not-for-profit. Thus poor and the marginalised will get more credit at lower rates."
first published: Jan 6, 2021 01:20 pm

