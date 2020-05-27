App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 27, 2020 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government may reassess natural catastrophe insurance pool, focus on small dwellings

A pool-like structure for offering natural catastrophe insurance covers that would protect property and dwellings from floods, earthquakes, cyclones, landslides among others.

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

The government is likely to reassess the natural catastrophe insurance pool due to mounting economic losses from a series of such events in India over the past three years.

Sources said the government may look to revisit a pool-like structure for offering natural catastrophe insurance covers that would protect property and dwellings from floods, earthquakes, cyclones, landslides, among others.

A natural catastrophe (nat-cat) pool to pay-out insurance claims for incidents like floods, earthquakes and landslides has been in the making for almost five years now. However, due to a lack of consensus on the structure of the pool, it has not yet been set up.

Close

“After Cyclone Amphan, a consensus is emerging that there should be a cover for dwellings and physical belongings during a natural catastrophe. Traditional insurance products may not fit to cover events of such a large scale,” said an official.

related news

The insurance regulator has also been working on having a few pilot projects in vulnerable areas to offer property insurance. For those below the poverty line, some premium concessions could be given.

In the last five years, losses due to catastrophes have led to insured losses of almost Rs 27,000 crore. This includes losses due to the Uttarakhand floods and Kerala floods, Assam floods in 2018 and 2019, cyclones Aila, Hudhud and Phailin, as well as the Chennai floods in 2015.

Having a pool structure to pay insurance claims ensures there are adequate resources available to settle large claims. A similar pool is available for nuclear risks and terrorism. Here the premium collected is added to the pool and claims are paid out of it.

When it comes to the natural catastrophe pool, it is likely that both the centre and state governments could contribute an initial amount. Large insurers in the public and private sector could be made part of the pool.

The share of uninsured catastrophe losses varies by region. A Swiss Re report said it was typically higher in developing countries where infrastructure construction and implementation of catastrophe risk mitigation measures did not keep pace with economic growth.

However, there are areas of underinsurance in advanced countries too, even in those with known medium to high exposure to certain hazards.

Individual products do offer protection to life and property. But, there is no special cover that offers comprehensive protection against natural catastrophes caused by climate change. A large event like the Kerala floods has the ability to escalate and wipe off the solvency of insurance companies.

The most recent catastrophic event, cyclone Amphan (pronounced UM-PUN) that hit West Bengal and parts of Odisha on May 20 could lead to insured losses of Rs 400 crore, as per initial estimates. A majority of the claims pertain to crop loss due to the destruction of agricultural land, and motor insurance losses.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 27, 2020 02:47 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

In pics | Startups in India lay off staff amid coronavirus outbreak

In pics | Startups in India lay off staff amid coronavirus outbreak

Power producers seek minister's intervention as Madhya Pradesh denies payment to IPPs

Power producers seek minister's intervention as Madhya Pradesh denies payment to IPPs

Rahul Gandhi trying to 'weaken' country's resolve against coronavirus: BJP

Rahul Gandhi trying to 'weaken' country's resolve against coronavirus: BJP

most popular

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

Exclusive | Kishore Biyani's Future Lifestyle Fashions looks to raise Rs 200-225 crore via rights or preference issue

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

India to continue use of HCQ among frontline workers, says ICMR, even as WHO suspends trial

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Here’s why JK Rowling’s new book ‘The Ickabog’ is being published online for free

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.