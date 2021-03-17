English
Government issues rules for mandatory recall of defective vehicles by auto manufacturers

March 17, 2021 / 03:53 PM IST

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on March 17 issued a new set of guidelines for the recall of defective vehicles by automobile manufacturers.

As part of the new guidelines, the government has asked automobile companies to recall vehicles in case the number of complaints about a defective part in a particular model rises beyond a threshold.

The new rules are part of the government’s plans to increase safety standards of vehicles in the country. In 2020, recalls made by auto firms to repair potential vehicle defects hit a four-year high with nearly 380,000 recalls recorded in the year.

For two-wheelers, if the number of complaints rises beyond 20 percent of sales or 600, for vehicles whose annual sales are up to 3,000 units, manufacturers will be obliged to recall the particular model of the vehicles.

Similarly, for two-wheelers with sales between 3,001 – 60,000 units annually, if the number of complaints rise beyond 600 plus 10 percent of sales beyond 3,000, manufacturers will be obliged to recall the particular model of the vehicles.
first published: Mar 17, 2021 03:51 pm

