Government invites initial bids for setting up power, renewable energy manufacturing zone

The government has invited initial bids for a pilot project to set up a manufacturing zone for power and renewable energy sectors.

This project is a part of the joint programme by the Ministry of Power and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy that aims at setting up three manufacturing zones with a total capital outlay of Rs 1,000 crore. The government had first announced this programme in 2020-21.

This central sector scheme will have a duration of five years from FY 2022-23 to FY 2026-27.

According to the ‘Expression of Interest’ (EoI) document, state governments or a special purpose vehicle including a state government can participate in the project. The process authority has adopted a single stage EOI process for selection of the successful proposer. Each proposer is required to submit a single proposal in accordance with the terms of the EOI document on or before June 8, 2022.

Also Read | Growth and cash flows will come from outlier sectors: Kenneth Andrade

The manufacturing zone will focus on renewable energy manufacturing for solar photovoltaic projects, wind energy projects and solar thermal projects. The zone will also include equipment manufacturing for – biomass, hydropower, hydro purifier, green hydrogen, and power transmission and distribution. The financial assistance or grant-in-aid shall be released for the project in four instalments spread over a period of five years.

India is promoting local manufacturing, especially in the power and renewable energy sector, to reduce dependence on Chinese imports. The government has already offered incentives like the production linked incentive (PLI) for some segments of manufacturing and is expected to offer more incentives to encourage domestic manufacturers.

Also Read | India's industrial production grows to 1.7% in February as core sectors look up

In February, the Ministry of Power notified the first part of the National Hydrogen Mission policy on green hydrogen and green ammonia, aimed to boost production of hydrogen and ammonia using renewable energy. The second part is expected soon, which is likely to focus on issues related to viability gap funding (VGF) for green hydrogen and green ammonia projects and possible incentives to boost manufacturing.

Conglomerates and green energy companies are gearing up for investments in the supply chain for power and renewable energy. Among others, Reliance Industries, Adani Group, ReNew Power and Larsen & Toubro have already made commitments to invest in the sector.

Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.