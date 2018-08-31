App
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 05:06 PM IST | Source: PTI
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 05:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government finances show improvement in July

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit or gap between the total expenditure and receipts was Rs 5.4 lakh crore in the first four months of 2018-19 financial year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Government's finances have shown improvement in July with fiscal deficit at 86.5 percent of the Budget Estimate (BE), mainly on account of higher revenue collection, as per an official data. The deficit was at 92.4 percent of BE at July-end of the last financial year.

The government has budgeted to cut fiscal deficit to 3.3 percent of GDP in 2018-19 from 3.53 percent in the previous year. The fiscal deficit target for 2018-19 is Rs 6.24 lakh crore.

As per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the tax collection (net) at end-July was Rs 2.92 lakh crore or 19.8 per cent of BE.

The total receipts of the government during April-July 2018 were Rs 3.49 lakh crore or 19.2 percent of BE. In the similar period of 2017-18, the collection was 19 percent of BE.

The CGA data showed that total expenditure during April-July 2018 was Rs 8.89 lakh crore or 36.4 percent of BE. The expenditure was higher as a percentage of BE in the year-ago period.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 05:04 pm

tags #Economy #GDP #India

