you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government dues to MSMEs less than Rs 10,000 crore, says Expenditure Secretary

On May 15, the Finance Minister announced the third tranche of Centre's economic package for the rehabilitation of farmers and allied industries.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

The non-litigated dues to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from the central government and its public sector undertakings (PSUs) total to less that Rs 10,000 crore, a senior government official said on May 15.

"As of March 31, 2020, the dues from the 26 top central public sector enterprises to micro, small and medium enterprises was Rs 773 crore. If you include dues of defence establishments, railways, departmental undertakings, as of now, the dues from the central government and from central public sector undertakings are less than Rs 10,000 crore," said Expenditure Secretary TV Somanathan.

Addressing a press briefing on the third tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic relief package, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that she has been in continuous deliberations with officials and department-related PSUs to ascertain the amount due to MSMEs from them and to clear them.

"Since last October, ... we have been regularly taking figures on what is pending for MSMEs from departments and related PSUs and taking steps to clear the dues. Only the litigated dues are not being cleared, rest our effort is to clear all other dues...the process is continuing because there is one accumulated and the dues which are of present. Have to handle both," she said.

Somanathan said the figure of dues include dues from Centre, states and corporates.

"The figure of Rs 5 lakh crore is an aggregation of many things. Central government is one of them and the dues from the central government are less than Rs 10,000 crore. We have verified that the vast majority of these dues are not overdue, it's within the 45-day working capital cycle prescribed in the MSME Act."

The government, state-run firms and private companies owe around Rs 5 lakh crore to MSMEs, Nitin Gadkari, union minister for MSMEs said on May 14.

"The government will amend the Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers. Agriculture products, including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potatoes to be de-regulated," said Sitharaman.

In a boost for micro food enterprises, a Rs 10,000 crore scheme will be rolled out for its formalisation. Around 2 lakh enterprises are expected to benefit and focus will be on empowering entrepreneurs, in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Seeking to provide farmers more flexibility regarding selling their products, Sitharaman also said a central law will be formulated to provide adequate choice to farmers to sell produce at attractive prices and inter-state trade will be made barrier-free.

tags #Atmanirbhar Bharat #coronavirus #Economy #lockdown

