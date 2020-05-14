Government dues to MSMEs at over Rs 5 lakh crore: Nitin Gadkari

Government agencies are yet to clear dues of MSMEs amounting to over Rs 5 lakh crore, Union Minister for MSMEs and Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari told CNBC-TV18 in an interview

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her May 13 media address had said the government and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) would honour all MSME receivables within the next 45 days.

Gadkari said he has requested all state governments to undertake a similar step in order to ensure clearaing of all pending MSME dues.

The first tranche of economic relief measures announced by the finance minister covered steps taken to aid the MSME sector in the country. She detailed the six steps under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan to provide relief to MSMEs.

