App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 02:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government doubles import duty on 328 textile items to 20%

The notification said it seeks to "increase customs duty on 328 tariff lines of textile products from the existing rate of 10 percent to 20 percent under Section 159 of the Customs Act, 1962".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government today doubled import duty on as many as 328 textile products to 20 percent to provide a boost to manufacturing of these items in the country. A notification to this effect was tabled by Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan in the Lok Sabha.

The notification said it seeks to "increase customs duty on 328 tariff lines of textile products from the existing rate of 10 percent to 20 percent under Section 159 of the Customs Act, 1962".

Increase in duties would give an edge to domestic manufacturers as imported products are currently cheaper. Increase in manufacturing activity will help create jobs in the sector, which employs about 10.5 crore people.

The government had last month doubled import duty on over 50 textile products including jackets, suits and carpets to 20 percent, a move that is aimed at promoting domestic manufacturing.

related news

Through a notification, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom (CBIC) had hiked import duties as well as raised the ad-valorem rate of duty for certain items.

According to trade experts, India would not be able to give any direct exports incentive to the textile sector, so there is a need to support the segment to encourage domestic manufacturing.

Imports of textile yarn, fabric, made-up articles grew by 8.58 percent to $168.64 million in June.

However, exports of cotton yarn/fabrics/made-ups, handloom products grew by 24 percent to $986.2 million. Man-made yarn/fabrics/made-ups exports grew 8.45 percent to $403.4 million. Exports of all textile ready made garments dipped by 12.3 percent to $13.5 billion.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 02:41 pm

tags #CBIC #Economy #India

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.