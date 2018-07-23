Government considering using LNG as transportation fuel

LNG is being imported under open general license on terms and conditions mutually agreed upon between buyers and sellers and it is being traded in the country on the market-based mechanism.
The Government is actively considering using Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as a transportation fuel, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said today.
During Question Hour, Pradhan told the Lok Sabha that the government is actively considering using LNG as a transportation fuel. It is a new, cost-effective and clean proposal, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister said.