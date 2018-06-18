App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 02:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government committed to meet fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent this year: FM Piyush Goyal

The revenue deficit was 2.65 per cent of the GDP. In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit was Rs 5.91 lakh crore, or 99.5 per cent, of the Budget estimates.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government is committed to meet the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent for the current fiscal, interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said. The government will maintain stability in the economy and meet all economic parameters fixed by the government, he said today at an event here.

"I can assure that we will meet the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent, despite this being an election year," he said.

Fiscal deficit stood at 3.53 percent of the GDP, broadly in line with the government's revised estimates for 2017-18.

The revenue deficit was 2.65 percent of the GDP. In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit was Rs 5.91 lakh crore, or 99.5 percent, of the Budget estimates.

The government, in the Budget in February, had revised the fiscal deficit target for 2017-18 to 3.5 percent from the earlier estimate of 3.2 percent.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 02:05 pm

tags #Economy #Piyush Goyal

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.