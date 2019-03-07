App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government clears scheme to rebate central, state embedded taxes for textiles sector

It also enhanced the rebate for apparel and made-up segments. The made-up segment of textiles includes products like bed-sheets, blankets and curtains.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Smriti Irani
Smriti Irani
Whatsapp

The government on March 7 approved a scheme for rebate of all state and central embedded levies for apparel and made-up textile segments, which would make shipments zero-rated, thereby boosting the country's competitiveness in export markets. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It also enhanced the rebate for apparel and made-up segments. The made-up segment of textiles includes products like bed-sheets, blankets and curtains.

Currently, Remission of State Levies (RoSL), which is to offset indirect taxes levied by states such as stamp duty, petroleum tax, electricity duty and mandi tax that were embedded in exports, is provided to textiles exporters.

"The decision which also extends rebate up to March 31, 2020, will greatly benefit apparel & made-ups manufacturers/exporters," Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said in a tweet.

related news

She said the apparel and made-ups have a combined share of 55 percent (around $21 billion) in the total Indian textile export basket and the decision to enhance rebate will have a direct impact on these segments, thereby increasing competitiveness of India's textile exports globally.

The decision also entails change in disbursal mechanism whereby the rebate of all embedded state and central levies will be done through the scrip system.

"Fulfilling one of the primary demands of the industry, Rebate of State and Centre Levies/Taxes will be done through IT-driven Scrip System thereby preventing delay & ensuring speedy disbursal," Irani said in another tweet.

The decision will enable the government to take various measures for making exports of apparel and made-ups zero rated.

"The proposed measures are expected to make the textile sector competitive. Rebate of all embedded state and central taxes/levies for apparel and made-ups segments would make exports zero-rated, thereby boosting India's competitiveness in export markets and ensure equitable and inclusive growth of textile and apparel sector," an official statement said.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 04:47 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

​Zoya, Alankrita, Reema and Nitya Talk About Their Love For Weddings

French Cardinal Found Guilty of Sex Abuse Cover-up, Punished With Six- ...

Supreme Court Order on Whether to Refer Ayodhya Land Dispute for Media ...

Blasts in Kabul Hit Near Ceremony Attended by Top Officials, At Least ...

India vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch 3rd ODI Onl ...

DCW to Come Up With Women Manifesto For Political Parties: Swati Maliw ...

Law and Order in Kamal Nath Govt Means 'Lo Aur Order Karo', Says Amit ...

Launch of Several Mega Projects, Including Agra Metro Corridor, as PM ...

Rishi Kapoor is Not Returning to India Any Time Soon

Battle for Patidar votes heats up in Gujarat: Narendra Modi unveils mu ...

HBO’s Leaving Neverland review: The last word on Michael Jackson’s ...

In dry state Bihar, youths resort to bootlegging as unemployment rises ...

Pakistan says it has taken control of 182 religious schools, detained ...

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Enforcement Directorate probing Rs 389- ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

ISL 2018-19: Favourites Bengaluru FC wary of tricky knockout ties as d ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...

Kalank poster: Aditya Roy Kapur’s intense avatar as Dev Chaudhary is ...

After Shah Rukh Khan, John Cena dedicates his post to Ranveer Singh

Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns driver for team India, hosts party at his f ...

Karan Johar chills with Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke, a new ven ...

Kalank first poster: Why are Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapo ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.