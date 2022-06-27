Government appoints Nitin Gupta as chairman of CBDT

The Cabinet has chosen 1986 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Services (IRS), Nitin Gupta as Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), a notification issued on June 25 showed. He is scheduled to retire in September next year.

The notification from the Secretariat of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Government of India and Department of Revenue said Gupta will take over as Chairman from the date of assumption of charge of the post. He currently holds charge as Member (Investigation).

In May, 1986 batch IRS officer Sangeeta Singh was given additional charge of Chairman, after incumbent JB Mohapatra retired as the head of the direct taxes administration body on April 30.

Gupta took charge as Member (Investigation) in September 2021, after the portfolio laid vacant for three years and was overseen as additional charge by CBDT Chair predecessors PC Mody, Sushil Chandra, Mohapatra and Singh.

The CBDT is headed by a Chairman and can have a maximum of six members. At present, there are five members in the Board with 1985-batch IRS officer Anuja Sarangi being the senior most.

The other members are Pragya Sahay Saksena and Subashree Anantkrishnan, both from the 1987 batch of the IRS. All these officers are in the rank of special secretary.

(With inputs from PTI)