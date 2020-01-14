App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 11:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government appoints Michael Patra as RBI Deputy Governor

Patra, who is already a member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will replace Viral Acharya, who left the post in July 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
RBI
RBI

The government has appointed Michael Patra as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to a press release by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Patra, who is already a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), will replace Viral Acharya, who left the post in July 2019. He will be the fourth Deputy Governor of the central bank.

Patra is also the executive director of the Monetary Policy Department. He is expected to takeover over the monetary policy portfolio, which was previously managed by Acharya, according to media reports.

Close
At the last MPC meet, Patra had, along with the other members, voted for a pause in RBI's key interest rates. He was earlier widely considered an "inflation-hawk".

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 11:03 am

tags #Economy #RBI

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.