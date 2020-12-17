MARKET NEWS

‘Google tax’ collected till December 15 exceeds last fiscal year's collection

While in FY20, the tax department collected Rs 1,100 crore in equalization levy, estimates till December 15, exclusively accessed by Moneycontrol, show that the Centre has garnered Rs 1,151.50 crore in 'Google tax' this fiscal year.

Arup Roychoudhury
December 17, 2020 / 07:33 PM IST
The equalization levy applies to non-resident e-commerce operators.

The collection of equalization levy - also known as ‘google tax’ - for FY21 till December 15 has already exceeded that of entire FY20.

While last fiscal year, the tax department collected Rs 1,100 crore in equalization levy, estimates till December 15, exclusively accessed by Moneycontrol, show that the Centre has garnered Rs 1,151.50 crore under the same head.

The levy applies to non-resident e-commerce operators. While it applied only to digital advertising services till last year at the rate of 6 per cent, the government widened the scope to impose a 2 per cent tax on non-resident e-commerce players from April 1 this year. It covers players including Adobe, Uber, Udemy, Zoom, Expedia, Alibaba, IKEA, LinkedIn, Spotify, and eBay.

Predictibly, most of the levy collection came from the tech centres of Bengaluru and Hyderabad, at Rs 564 crore and Rs 353.5 crore, respectively.
Arup Roychoudhury
TAGS: #Business #direct tax #E-commerce #Economy #equalization levy #Google Tax #India
first published: Dec 17, 2020 07:33 pm

