Goods and services exports may cross $750 bn-mark this fiscal: Piyush Goyal

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 09:00 PM IST

The minister said that sectors which would help in promoting exports include manufactured goods, agri products, labour-intensive items, and high-quality products.

India's goods and services exports are expected to cross USD 750 billion this fiscal despite the global economic uncertainties, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

In 2021-22, the country's goods and services exports touched an all-time high of USD 422 billion and USD 254 billion respectively, taking the total shipments to USD 676 billion.

"Last year we crossed a record USD 650 billion of goods and services (exports). This year, we are aiming for an even bigger record. We have crossed last year's figure already in February. We will hopefully cross USD 750 billion (this year)," he said while speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

Due to the global demand slowdown, India's exports contracted for the second consecutive month in January, dipping by 6.6 per cent to USD 32.91 billion.