App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 09:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Good news! Policyholders to now get live updates on insurance claims filed

From the time an insurance claim is received, the policyholder will get real-time updates at every stage

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Running from pillar to post for settling an insurance claim may soon be a thing of the past. The insurance regulator has instructed companies to provide live updates to policyholders on their claim settlement.


In a circular, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has said there is a need to make available a tracking mechanism for policyholders to enable them to know the status of their claims.


At present, while insurers do send basic details of the claims, live updates are not provided.


How it will work

Immediately upon the intimation of the claim, a unique claims reference number will be created and notified electronically to the registered mobile number and e-mail id of the policyholder/claimant.

Subsequently, at every stage of the claim processing such as calling for further requirements, or arranging for a survey will have to be sent.

Lastly, communication of the final decision, be it admission or rejection or repudiation of claim and payment details such as through cheque or bank credit will have to be sent.

related news

The notification sent to the policyholder/claimant containing the unique claims reference number shall also enable tracking the claims status by the policyholders/claimants themselves through the portal or website online.

Collect information, but make it voluntary

Insurers have also been asked to collect the mobile numbers and the e-mail ids of the policyholders both at the point of sale and also on an ongoing basis as part of policy servicing.

However, IRDAI added that disclosure of this contact information by the policyholder is voluntary. Explicit consent has to be sought by the insurers and no unsolicited information can be sent to customers.

For all policy-related matters, be it new policy issuance, acceptance of proposal, renewal or policy lapse, IRDAI has asked insurers to send alerts through SMS, letter or email.

For health-insurance claims, even if a third party administrator is involved, IRDAI said it is the responsibility of insurers to ensure that status of a claim is notified at every stage.o the claimant at every stage of a claim.

First Published on Apr 10, 2019 09:58 pm

tags #Business #Economy #insurance

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, MI vs KXIP at Wankhede: Shami removes deb ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic stalled: Varun Dhawan bats in favour of respec ...

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma gifts his bat to a fan f ...

World Cup 2019: Glen Maxwell plays model, reveals Australia’s new je ...

Aditya Roy Kapur pursues his passion for magic, to launch his own albu ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Sakshi grab some shut eye… on the airport flo ...

Priyanka Gandhi’s kids ‘rally’ around their mama Rahul in Amethi

Voters In Delhi, Uttar Pradesh To Get Paid Holiday For Voting

Khashoggi Family Denies Settlement with Saudi Government

Congress Welcomes EC Order on Modi Biopic, Says 'Promising Step' Towar ...

My Father Held 'Jinn in Bottle' by Aligning with BJP, Says Mehbooba Mu ...

Akhilesh Pulls Up EC for Violating Its Own Directive and Using Photo o ...

WATCH | CSK Don't Have the Side to Score 200s Consistently: Badani

43 Days After Balakot Air Strike by IAF, Pakistan Takes Media Team And ...

Watch: Bottomline With Kishore Ajwani

Naxals Laid Death Traps on Two Routes For MLA Mandavi and His Cavalcad ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Black hole photo captured for the first time by astronomers

Election Commission bans release of Narendra Modi biopic, says could d ...

Jallianwala Bagh tragedy shameful scar on British Indian history, says ...

Oil rallies as steep US gasoline stock draw overshadows crude build

Bond yields on long-term rates may steepen in near term, says PNB Gilt ...

What windscreen wipers teach you about investing behaviour…

Sebi revises charges related to basic services demat account

All eyes on Meghalaya's Tura as contest between Mukul Sangma and PA Sa ...

Everything you want to know about the first ever image of a black hole

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 9: Flag wars hit Dakshina ...

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee for upcoming film, ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu poised to win historic fifth term ...

Singapore Open 2019: B Sai Praneeth falls short against Kento Momota; ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Jet Airways crisis: European cargo agent seizes debt-laden airline's p ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.