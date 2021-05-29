GoM set up to study GST rates on COVID-related materials; Meghalaya CM appointed convenor

The GST on vaccines, charged at 5 percent, would also be examined by the GoM (Image: Shutterstock)
A Group of Ministers (GoM) has been set up to study the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates applicable on COVID-19-related materials, the Union Ministry of Finance said on May 29.
The high-powered group includes finance ministers of eight states - Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Goa, Orissa, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who also holds the state's finance portfolio, has been announced as the group's convenor.
The GoM was constituted a day after the 43rd GST Council meeting was chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Since the Centre and the states could not arrive at a consensus on the GST rates for essential COVID-related items, Sitharaman said that a ministerial group would decide on the issue by June 8.
The items whose GST rates would be examined by the group include medical grade oxygen, oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, N95 masks, ventilators, certain diagnostic markers test kits and COVID-19 vaccines.
"As a follow up of the decision of the GST Council at its 43rd meeting, a Group of Ministers (GoM) has been constituted to examine the issue of GST concession/exemption to COVID relief material. GoM to submit its report by June 08, 2021," the Finance Ministry stated.
Most of the COVID-19-related items whose rates would be examined by the GoM attract a GST of 12 percent, except for vaccines which attract a tax of five percent. Ahead of the GST Council meeting, a number of opposition-ruled states had called for a complete waiver of the taxes in view of the pandemic.
Sitharaman, while responding to a similar demand raised by West Bengal earlier this month, said completely waiving off the taxes on vaccines and other COVID-related items would negatively impact the end consumers. The producers would end up raising the prices to offset the impact of input taxes that they incurred, she had said.