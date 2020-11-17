Goldman Sachs projects India GDP to shrink 10.3%, less than September forecast, in FY21

Investment bank Goldman Sachs expects India's gross domestic product (GDP) to contract by 10.3 percent in the financial year 2020-21, expecting an uptick in the economy from its previous estimate in September of a 14.8 percent contraction.

The American firm projected India’s GDP to rebound to 13 percent in the succeeding fiscal, FY22.

According to a report from PTI, Goldman Sachs said that the developments on the vaccine front — where two candidates, Pfizer and Moderna, have posted satisfactory progress — will be very helpful in the recovery.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects India's GDP to contract by 9.5 percent on a real basis during the ongoing fiscal due to the impact suffered by the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per the Goldman report published on September 17, India's GDP will stage an impressive recovery in FY22, with a growth of 13 percent on the low base and the benefits of the vaccine.

"There is still a high degree of uncertainty around the outlook – and growth could significantly overshoot or undershoot these forecasts – depending on the course taken by the virus and vaccine-related developments in the coming year," it said.

It expects a normalisation in the containment policies and mobility restrictions only in mid-2022, once a vaccine is deployed.

