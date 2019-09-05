Goldman Sachs CFO says Germany in 'early days of a slowdown': Report

Stephen Scherr said on September 5 that the German economy is in the "early days of a slowdown".
Goldman Sachs Chief Financial Officer Stephen Scherr said on September 5 that the German economy is in the "early days of a slowdown"."We are in the early days of a slowdown. I think that, you know, many of us and many economists can point to particular issues, whether it's the automotive sector or the China trade issue that weigh on the German economy", Scherr told CNBC in an interview held in Frankfurt.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 03:57 pm