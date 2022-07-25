English
    Gold steadies as dollar eases, Fed verdict in focus

    The dollar fell on Monday, and gold prices remained stable. The Federal Reserve is projected to hike the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points at its meeting later this week.

    Reuters
    July 25, 2022 / 03:38 PM IST
    Representative image

    Gold prices held steady on Monday as the dollar slipped, with the Federal Reserve likely to raise benchmark interest rate by an expected 75 basis points in its meet later this week.

    Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,729.03 per ounce by 0911 GMT. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,726.40.

    The dollar index edged 0.2% lower, making greenback-priced bullion less expensive for overseas buyers. [US/] [USD/]

    Gold is expected to hold around these lower $1,700 levels in the lead up to the Fed decision, said Han Tan, chief market analyst at Exinity, adding any surprise could jolt bullion either way.

    The Fed is expected to opt for another 75-basis-point hike rather than a larger move to quell stubbornly-high inflation as the likelihood of a recession over the next year rises to 40%, a Reuters poll of economists found.

    Last month's 75 bps hike was the first of that size since 1994.

    Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates reduce appeal for the non-yielding asset.

    "(And) as long as the Fed can persist with its 'pedal to the metal' approach in combating multi-decade high inflation, gold prices are set to have scarce prospects for significant upside," Exinity's Tan added.

    Gold prices have dropped more than $350, since climbing past the $2,000-per-ounce level in early March, due to the Fed's rapid rate hikes and the dollar's recent rally.

    Spot silver rose 0.5% to $18.69 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.2% to $871.65.

    Palladium lost 1.8% to $1,994.25.

    While growing recessionary fears favour fund flows into the U.S. dollar rather than gold, silver is struggling due to recent challenges in the electronics sector, ANZ said in a note.

     
    Reuters
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.