Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 03:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold imports up 22.43% at 955.16 tonnes in 2017-18: Govt

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gold import in volume terms increased by 22.43 per cent to 955.16 tonnes in 2017-18, Parliament was informed today. In 2016-17, the imports stood at 780.14 tonnes, according to the data shared by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry C R Chaudhary to the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

The demand of gold in the country in 2017-18 has increased during first and second quarters and declined in third and fourth quarters as compared to corresponding period in 2016-17, he said.

"The overall import of gold in 2017-18 has increased by 22.43 per cent as compared with imports in 2016-17," he added.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 03:40 pm

