Gold faces worst month since June 2021 as rate-hike fears dominate

Reuters
Feb 28, 2023 / 10:17 PM IST

Gold prices touched their highest since April 2022 in early February, but soon reversed course. Bullion has fallen more than 5% so far this month after strong economic data boosted expectations of more rate hikes.

Going ahead, since we don’t have any major event lined up, the movement of the dollar index, which has been on a recovery spree for the last four weeks, would largely dictate the trend. It has rebound to 104.59 after testing the low at 100.68 levels. It could face a hurdle around 105.5 next and that might help in some recovery.

Gold prices on Tuesday were headed for their biggest monthly decline since June 2021 as a stronger dollar and fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates weighed on the non-yielding asset's appeal.

Fed Governor Philip Jefferson said he was under "no illusion" that the U.S. central bank's fight to curb inflation would end soon.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,824.49 per ounce by 10:36 a.m. ET (1536 GMT), helped by a pullback in the greenback on the day. U.S. gold futures also firmed 0.4% to $1,831.50.