Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 01:01 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Going into the meeting with an open mind, says new MPC member Jayanth Varma

The government on October 5 appointed three new members to the Monetary Policy Committee in a late-night announcement.

CNBC-TV18

The newly appointed member of RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Jayanth R Varma said on October 6 that he was going into the meeting with an open mind.

"One needs to go into the committee meeting with an open mind," Varma said in an interview to CNBC-TV18, a day after he along with two others was named to the MPC. The MPC begins it three-day meeting on October 7.

The government appointed three new members—Ashima Goyal, Shashanka Bhide and Varma—in a late-night announcement. The trio has been appointed for a four-year term, CNBC-TV18 reported in an exclusive news break.

Varma said he looks forward to this experience and see whether finance ideas can help in the current environment. "The monetary transmission is a financial phenomenon than economic phenomenon and the role of financial friction has a role in interest rates," he mentioned.
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 01:00 pm

tags #Economy #India #MPC #RBI

