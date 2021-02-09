Godrej Appliances launches ultra-low temperature freezers for vaccine storage

live bse live

Godrej Appliances, the business unit of Godrej & Boyce, has now added ultra-low temperature freezers to its portfolio that cater to vaccine cold chain storage facilities.

These advanced medical freezers can preserve life-saving medical supplies including critical vaccines below -80°C and are aimed at boosting both Indian and global medical cold chain.

Moneycontrol had reported earlier that Godrej Appliances has played a part in the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination drive in India through its Made in India, medical refrigeration solutions that safeguard the sensitive vaccines at the right temperature.

The Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 needs to be stored at -70°C while the Moderna vaccine needs a temperature of -20°C (though it can be kept in the refrigerator at 2°C to 8°C for up to a month). The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine needs a storage temperature of 2°C to 8°C.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President, Godrej Appliances said that the company has received orders of Rs 150 crore for cooling products from the central government and various non-profit organisations for storage of the vaccines.

Godrej Appliances is currently deploying vaccine refrigerators that maintain a precise temperature of 2 to 8°C to store the highly temperature-sensitive Covaxin and CoviShield vaccines being administered in India, as part of the national tender it received in October 2020.

Jaishankar Natarajan, Associate Vice President and Head - New Business Development, Godrej Appliances told Moneycontrol that once the general public is also part of the vaccination process (after frontline healthcare workers), there will a further ramp-up in demand.

"A lot of tenders in the pipeline from the state government. Even local municipal corporations will begin the tendering process in due course," he added.

Godrej Appliances has ice-lined medical refrigerators, chest freezers and now ultra-low temperature refrigerators available for storage of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Medical freezers which maintain -20°C are also being deployed for diluents and ice packs needed for the last mile delivery in the COVID-19 vaccination drive. The vaccines run the risk of damage if they are subjected to fluctuations beyond the specified temperature band, leading to both health and economic implications.

The medical refrigerators used for storing vaccine help keep the vials (small glass container holding vaccine doses) at an optimum temperature so that it is effective for disease control. In areas where there is regular fluctuation in electricity, solar power is used by the Godrej Appliances' products.

Nandi explained that currently, the company has a capacity of 100,000 chest freezers, 35,000 ice-lined medical refrigerators and 30,000 ultra-low temperature refrigerators.

Going forward, Godrej Appliances is also planning to play a part in mobile clinics by setting up their cooling devices on mobile medical clinics on the Indian roads. Here, the cooling devices are used to stores medicines and other essential medical supplies.

"We are doing a pilot project in India's hinterland fitting our 25-litre medical refrigerator in a van. We will create an ecosystem with vendors and partners to develop and bring this concept alive," he added.