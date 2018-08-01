App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 07:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Goa IPB withdrew permission for 26 projects: Manohar Parrikar

A question regarding status of the industrial projects in the coastal state was raised by Congress legislator Nilkant Halarnkar.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Goa government-run Investment Promotion Board (IPB) has withdrawn the in-principle nod it had granted to 26 projects on different grounds in the last four years, the state Legislative Assembly was told.

In his reply, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said the IPB had given in-principle approval to 169 projects, including new projects and those seeking expansion, since its inception (in 2014).

These projects entailed total investment of Rs 12,400 crore and had the employment potential of 27,715, he said.

"Of 169 projects, the IPB has withdrawn permission granted to 26 projects," he said, adding that 71 of the 169 projects were new ones.

Of the 26 projects which stood withdrawn, 14 projects were found to be in contravention of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms while in case of 12 projects, the firms did not show any interest in setting up the units, Parrikar said.

He said a total of 44 projects stood completed, of which 15 projects have become operational while 26 projects are expansion-based. Remaining three projects are in the hospitality sector, the chief minister said.

He said a total of 884 people have got jobs in these 44 projects.

Halarnkar claimed that the industrial units in North Goa were recruiting people from neighbouring states.

To this, Parrikar said the Constitution has bestowed a right upon the people to work anywhere in the country, and the state government cannot stop recruitment of outsiders.

"But yes, we are providing subsidy to those (firms) which are employing local people. If despite this, the industries prefer hiring workers from other states, it means they are unable to get the adequate manpower locally," he added.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 07:35 am

tags #Economy #India #Manohar Parrikar

