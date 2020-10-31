172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|goa-govt-to-sell-onions-to-ration-card-holders-at-rs-32-per-kg-6044881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2020 02:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa govt to sell onions to ration card holders at Rs 32 per kg

The state cabinet had on Wednesday approved a proposal to provide onions at a subsidised rate after the price of the commodity increased substantially.

PTI

The Goa government will procure 1,045 metric tonnes of onion from an agency in Maharashtra''s Nashik district and supply the staple to 3.5 lakh ration card holders at a subsidised rate, a senior official said on Saturday.

The state cabinet had on Wednesday approved a proposal to provide onions at a subsidised rate after the price of the commodity increased substantially.

"The Goa government has ordered 1,045 metric tonnes of onion from Nashik-based National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and the staple will be provided to all ration card holders," said Siddhivinayak Naik, director of the state Civil Supplies Department.

Close

A total of 3.5 lakh ration card holders would be provided 3 kgs of onion each at Rs 32 per kg by holding a special drive across all fair price shops, the official said.

Once the stock starts arriving in the state, consumers will be informed through advertisements, SMSes and social media, so that they can buy it from their respective fair price shops, Naik added.
First Published on Oct 31, 2020 02:48 pm

tags #Economy #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.