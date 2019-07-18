Goa CM Pramod Sawant presents Rs 19,548.69 crore budget

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on July 18 presented the budget for 2019-20 with a gross expenditure of Rs 19,548.69 crore, a rise of 14.16 per cent over the Rs 17,123.98 crore in 2018-19.

Then chief minister Manohar Parrikar had presented the budget on January 30, 2019, but had not read out the details owing to his ill-health.

Sawant, who took over after Parrikar's death in March, read out the detailed financial statement in the Assembly on July 18.

The thrust of the budget was on social welfare schemes, education and employment generation, he said.

Rs 10 crore have been earmarked for a memorial for Parrikar at Miramar Beach near Panaji, he said.

The budget, which projects a revenue surplus of Rs 455.10 crore, estimates expenditure on revenue account at Rs 13,308. 26 crore and capital account expenditure at Rs 4,987.45 crore.

The capital account expenditure estimate has gone up 18.29 per cent against Rs 4,216.25 crore last fiscal, Sawant said.

The BJP-led government has continued its stress on agriculture, education, health, information technology, employment, infrastructure and overall sustainable economic development of the state, he said.

The state government plans to set up an institution on the lines of NITI Aayog which will advise the government on policy-making with sustainable developmental goals, the chief minister said.

While there has been no compromise on social welfare schemes, the budget also focuses on completion of undergoing infrastructure projects, he said.

During the last financial year, twenty infrastructure projects were completed, while 15 were at an advanced stage of completion, Sawant added.

He also mentioned that the government was exploring all solutions including legislative and judicial measures for resumption of mining industry in the state.

The iron ore mining in Goa has come to a standstill following a Supreme Court order.

The chief minister also proposed to construct 100 model 'Anganwadis' (rural child-care centres).

In the tourism sector, Sawant said the government proposes to outsource roadside centres which provide facilities such as changing rooms, toilets and dining places.

Sawant also said the government proposes to revamp the entire school curriculum and bring it on par with that in the rest of the country.

"Goa University and the Goa Educational Developmental Corporation have been given the task of preparing the (new) curriculum," he said.