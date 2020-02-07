App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 12:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Goa budget 100% implementable, realistic: Pramod Sawant

Sawant on Thursday presented a "revenue surplus" budget with an outlay of Rs 21,056.35 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Pramod Sawant, Goa CM
Pramod Sawant, Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the state budget, which he presented in the Assembly, was "100 per cent implementable and realistic".

Sawant on Thursday presented a "revenue surplus" budget with an outlay of Rs 21,056.35 crore.

"It is a 100 per cent implementable and realistic budget," Sawant told reporters outside the Assembly complex on Friday.

Close

Citizens and media have lauded the budget, he claimed.

related news

"The budget has not put any burden on the common man and it is for the sustainable development of Goa," the Chief Minister said.

The budget has kept in mind growth of the industrial sector and measures proposed in it will help in ease of doing business, he added.

Sawant on Thursday presented the budget amidst protests by members of the Opposition, who condemned the arrest of Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte.

Khaunte, a former state revenue minister, was arrested for allegedly threatening BJP's Goa spokesperson Premanand Mahambrey on Wednesday.

Legislators from the Congress, Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Khaunte tried to disrupt the proceedings of the House, but were whisked away after they shouted slogans when Sawant was presenting the budget.

Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Friday said the budget is full of promises to fool people.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "Wondering how wonders will happen, as the budget figures are wandering away from the realistic facts. The budget is full of promises is to fool the people of Goa."

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 12:24 pm

tags #Economy #Goa #India #Pramod Sawant

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.