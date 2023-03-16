 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global uncertainty rising, need to maintain 'margins of safety': CEA Anantha Nageswaran

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

Two banks in America have gone belly up over the last week. Signature Bank, New York, which lent mostly to crypto industry was shut down by the regulators on Sunday after there was a run on their deposits.

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday said the global uncertainty has been rising after the recent developments in the United States and governments, businesses and individuals should keep 'margins of safety' in fiscal, corporate and savings account planning.

He said the global growth estimates of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) given in January looks outdated and countries will have to watch what the developments in the US over the last week would do to confidence, bank lending growth and the subsequent chain effects.

Besides, the failure of Silicon Valley Bank last week left many startups, tech companies, entrepreneurs and VC funds nervous and jittery. SVB, the 16th largest bank in the United States, was closed on Friday last by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation which later appointed the FDIC as its receiver.