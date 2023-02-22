 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global stocks fall, U.S. yields rise on higher interest rate outlook

Reuters
Feb 22, 2023 / 12:02 AM IST

Market sentiment has remained bearish after Fed officials signaled last week that the U.S. central bank was likely to keep raising interest rates for longer than was previously forecast in its bid to tame inflation.

Global equity markets fell while U.S. Treasury yields hit new highs on Tuesday as investors weighed the prospects of a longer-than-anticipated stiff monetary policy stance by the Federal Reserve following continued strong economic data.

The Fed will release the minutes of its last meeting on Wednesday, which will give traders a glimpse of how high officials are projecting interest rates will go after recent data showed stronger-than-expected U.S. employment and consumer prices.

A survey released on Tuesday showed that U.S. business activity unexpectedly rebounded in February, reaching its highest level in eight months, and reaffirming the resilience of the U.S. economy despite the Fed's monetary policy actions.