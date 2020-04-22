App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2020 10:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Global steel output falls 6% in March as crisis shuts furnaces

Steel production in the European Union tumbled 20.4 percent to 12 million tonnes in March, while North American output dropped 9.4 percent to 9.7 million tonnes.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Global crude steel production fell 6 percent to 147.1 million tonnes in March from a year earlier, World Steel Association data showed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus crisis forced the closure of furnaces.

Crude steel output from China, the world's top producer and consumer of the metal, however, has seen only modest production erosion from the coronavirus pandemic, with output down 1.7 percent in March to 79 million tonnes.

But other regions such as Europe and Japan have been hit hard due to slumping demand from automakers and construction projects.

Close

Steel production in the European Union tumbled 20.4 percent to 12 million tonnes in March, while North American output dropped 9.4 percent to 9.7 million tonnes.

related news

In Asia, Japanese output shed 9.7 percent in March to 8.2 million tonnes while India reported a slide of 13.9 percent to 8.7 million.

The steel association, whose members represent about 85 percent of global steel production, cautioned that the figures were preliminary.

"Due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, many of this month's figures are estimates from national and regional associations, which may be revised with next month's production update," it said in a statement.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 22, 2020 10:45 pm

tags #Business #China #coronavirus #Economy #steel #World News #World Steel Association

most popular

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.