 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable agrees on improving info sharing on debt restructuring

PTI
Apr 13, 2023 / 07:19 AM IST

Co-chaired by the International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank Group President David Malpass and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the GSDR on Wednesday discussed debt sustainability, and debt restructuring challenges and ways to address them.

Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable agrees on improving info sharing on debt restructuring

The Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable (GSDR) has agreed on urgently improving information sharing, including on macroeconomic projections and sustainability assessments, at an early stage of debt restructuring processes.

Co-chaired by the International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank Group President David Malpass and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the GSDR on Wednesday discussed debt sustainability, and debt restructuring challenges and ways to address them.

As a priority for India's G20 Presidency, she said there is a need to augment present global efforts, including those of the G20, to address growing debt distress across the globe.

Sitharaman stressed on debt transparency and information-sharing as well as clarity on the comparability of treatment, predictability and timeliness of the debt restructuring process, including those for steps involved in the process and ways to assess and enforce. Discussions focused on the actions that can be taken now to accelerate debt restructuring processes and make them more efficient, including under the G20 Common Framework, according to a statement issued by the roundtable, .