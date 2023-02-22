 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global shares, U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of Fed minutes

Reuters
Feb 22, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST

The Fed minutes from the Jan. 31-Feb.1 meeting are set to be published at 2 pm ET, and will give traders some detail into the debate over how much further interest rates may need to be hiked to curb inflation.

Global equities and U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes that are expected to shed light on the trajectory of interest rates.

The meeting preceded recent strong economic data that demonstrated the resilience of the U.S. economy and heightened worries of a longer rate-tightening cycle.

"The minutes is a little bit outdated because of the data that came out after the Fed discussion but people will be parsing through it to see if there's any disagreement on the path forward for rates," said Moustapha Mounah, portfolio manager at James Investments in Dayton, Ohio.