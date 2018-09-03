Global reinsurers seek level-playing field against GIC on contract bids

Global reinsurance companies are in a wait-and-watch mode on the business written through their India branches as the regulator is yet to relax the order of preference on contracts. Currently, the only Indian reinsurer, General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) gets the first right of refusal on all reinsurance contracts in the country.

“We are writing negligible business in the country with a reinsurance market of Rs 40,000 crore. A clarity is needed on whether the status quo on the preference issue will continue,” said a senior official at a global reinsurance company.

Reinsurance is a cover taken by insurance companies to protect themselves against mega risks.

It has been more than a year since foreign reinsurers set up branches in India to be closer to the market and also offer better pricing. However, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) asked insurance companies to strictly adhere to the order of preference while giving out reinsurance contracts. This has been a matter of contention between Indian reinsurers and the branch offices of global reinsurers with the latter seeking on par treatment.

While a discussion paper on this issue was floated, a final decision on any changes in this order of preference is yet to be taken by IRDAI. Even the IRDAI board that met in June 2018 postponed the matter to a later date.

Sources told Moneycontrol the reinsurers are also facing manpower challenges with many senior-level exits. “We have faced a shortage of staff and interviews have also been postponed because of the uncertainty in the regulatory framework,” said the India head of a global reinsurance major.

In November 2017, the reinsurance expert committee constituted by IRDAI recommended that the order of preference in reinsurance cessions will be General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re), followed by Indian Reinsurers, cross-border reinsurers (CBRs), foreign reinsurance branches (FRBs), Lloyd’s India and Indian Insurers.

Seven global reinsurers operate in the Indian reinsurance market through their branches. These include Munich Re, Swiss Re, SCOR SE, Hannover Re, RGA Life Reinsurance Company of Canada, XL Insurance Company SE, Gen Re and AXA France Vie. The specialist insurer Lloyd’s of London also has an India branch.

The amendment in the insurance laws in 2015 through the Insurance Act (Amendment) Act said foreign reinsurers will be allowed to set up branches in India. However, the preference rule was added later to boost business for Indian companies.