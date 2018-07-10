Global reinsurers need to wait longer as IRDAI yet to decide on first preference

Foreign reinsurers who have a branch licence in India will have to wait longer to get clarity on the right to first preference in reinsurance treaties in India. Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI), in its recent board meeting, was unable to arrive at a consensus on the matter and has sought more time.

Meanwhile, global reinsurers have stuck to their demand to get equal treatment with their Indian counterpart and are open to knocking government doors to seek a quicker solution.

Currently, state-owned reinsurer General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) gets first right in any reinsurance treaty. A reinsurer covers part of the risk taken by an insurance company on a large project or programme.

"There have been diverse views on this matter. Hence, any tweaks in the status quo will take time," said a senior official.

First preference issue

In April 2018, IRDAI asked insurance companies to strictly adhere to the order of preference while giving out reinsurance contracts. Currently, first preference is given to an Indian reinsurer having a prescribed credit rating, followed by branches of foreign reinsurers.

“We are informed that some of the insurers are not complying with the above. Insurers are advised to strictly adhere to the said regulation in order to avoid any regulatory action,” IRDAI had said in the circular.

The India head of a global reinsurance major explained that his company was initially assured that post the 2015 Insurance Laws (Amendment) Act - which allowed foreign reinsurers to open branch offices in India - they would be on an equal footing with their Indian counterparts.

"We have been awaiting clarity for almost 18 months now. The global parent also wants to get a closure on this matter," he added.

Reinsurers are open to knocking on the doors of the finance ministry to seek reprieve from the current structure. He noted that additional investments by the parent will come in subject to a change in regulations.

The order of preference has been a matter of contention between Indian reinsurers and branch offices of global firms. While current regulations give preference to General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re), foreign reinsurers have sought to be treated on par with their Indian counterparts.

In November 2017, a reinsurance expert committee constituted by IRDAI had recommended that the order of preference in reinsurance cessions should be given to General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) and then to other Indian Reinsurers, cross-border reinsurers (CBRs), foreign reinsurance branches (FRBs), Lloyd’s India and Indian Insurers.

Seven global reinsurers have branches in the Indian market. These include Munich Re, Swiss Re, SCOR SE, Hannover Re, RGA Life Reinsurance Company of Canada, XL Insurance Company SE, Gen Re and AXA France Vie. Specialist insurance market Lloyd’s of London also has a branch in the country.

Direct business muted

Due to current laws, foreign reinsurers are unable to procure Indian business in a big way as it is only after GIC Re refuses a particular deal, does it go to these branch offices.

"The idea by the regulator was to get maximum retention in India. Since we are already operating in the country through our branches, any business procured locally will remain within the region. Only if it is too large a risk, will it require external support," the head of another reinsurance branch said.

Amendments to the 2005 insurance laws had said that foreign reinsurers would be allowed to set up branches in India. However, the preference rule was added later to give a boost to Indian companies.