HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Global recycled lead battery market to touch $12 billion by 2022

The demand is coming from both automotive and industrial sectors from all over the world and players of these sectors require lead batteries in huge amount.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The global market of recycled lead battery is expected to grow 6.5 percent annually to $11.83 billion by 2022 driven by demand from countries like India and Australia, apex mineral body FIMI has said.

The demand is coming from both automotive and industrial sectors from all over the world and players of these sectors require lead batteries in huge amount, Sunil Duggal, the newly-appointed President of Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI), said.

"Global market of recycled lead battery is expanding. It is expected to grow to $11.83 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.5 percent from 2017 to 2022," he said.

The demand for recycled batteries is coming from Europe and countries like India, Australia, Brazil, China, Mexico, and China, Duggal said.

The concept of recycling a battery is a boon for the environment. Batteries comprise metals and heavy metals such as lead, mercury, nickel, and cadmium which can contaminate soil, underground and surface water resources if they go into landfills, said Duggal, who is also the CEO of Hindustan Zinc.

The recycling of lead acid batteries thus protects the environment. Lead can be recycled infinite number of times, he added.

"Globally, the automotive market is on course to cross the 100 million units threshold in 2019. India, now the world's 4th largest automobile market, has outpaced Germany with 9.5 percent growth in sales.

"India is likely to continue to expand its automotive market by nearly 10 percent a year and will overtake Japan by 2020 which stands at third place as of now," he said.

Expansion of the automotive industry in China, India, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Indonesia, and Germany is anticipated to drive industry growth.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 08:13 pm

