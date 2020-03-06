Global recession risks have risen due to coronavirus: Moody's

The coronavirus has increased the risk of a global recession this year, credit rating agency Moody's said on March 6.

As part of a wholesale cut in its forecasts, Moody's said that advanced economies including the United States, Japan, Germany, Italy, France, Britain and Korea could all fall into recession in an "adverse scenario".

China's GDP growth would fall below 4% even with substantive economic stimulus it added, while South Africa, to which Moody's is important because it provides the country's only remaining investment grade rating, would also struggle to grow.