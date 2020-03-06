App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 09:16 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Global recession risks have risen due to coronavirus: Moody's

As part of a wholesale cut in its forecasts, Moody's said that advanced economies including the United States, Japan, Germany, Italy, France, Britain and Korea could all fall into recession in an "adverse scenario".

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus has increased the risk of a global recession this year, credit rating agency Moody's said on March 6.

As part of a wholesale cut in its forecasts, Moody's said that advanced economies including the United States, Japan, Germany, Italy, France, Britain and Korea could all fall into recession in an "adverse scenario".

China's GDP growth would fall below 4% even with substantive economic stimulus it added, while South Africa, to which Moody's is important because it provides the country's only remaining investment grade rating, would also struggle to grow.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 09:12 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Moodys #World News

