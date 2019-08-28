Global online learning major Skillsoft eyes bigger play in B2C space in India

Global online learning major Skillsoft is eyeing a bigger chunk in the B2C (business-to-consumer) space in India. The American company, which is one among the largest players in the corporate training segment (B2B or business-to-business), is also open to tying up with educational institutes to tap individuals at the right stage.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Skillsoft India MD Kamal Dutta said that the company wants to target those graduating from institutes so that they are job-ready.

"There is a slowdown in the market. But there is no dip in skilling needs. We will target the education segment so that we are able to get individual candidates," he added.

Skillsoft provides a variety of cloud-based corporate learning content including courses, videos, books and other resources on business and management skills, leadership development, digital transformation, technology & developer, productivity and collaboration tools and compliance.

A report by KPMG said that the Indian online education industry will grow to $1.96 billion and around 9.6 million users by 2021. In 2016, the size of the market was $247 million with 1.6 million users. Some of the large players in this segment are NIIT, Aptech and Jetking.

India- strategic market for Skillsoft

Dutta said that India is a very strategic market for Skillsoft. The company has 200 B2B (business-to-business) customers in India across technology/IT, life sciences, manufacturing, financial services and retail among others. The company has 700 staff in India across different verticals.

In Asia Pacific, India is the largest market for Skillsoft. It has also become a strategic country for the company globally and was declared an independent region, with the Indian management reporting directly to the US office, said Dutta.

"With respect to the go-to-market strategy, we will also look at developing a partner ecosystem in India and regional presence in Tier II areas," he added.

Skills in demand

With respect to the skills in demand, Dutta said that the most popular learning programme in India is technology and development. This includes DevOps, full-stack developers, Big Data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, Java, Python and cognitive computing.

Technology-related job roles in India are among some of the most promising ones for job seekers. Data from jobs site indeed showed that job roles in technology have grown consistently in the past five years (February 2014 to February 2019). Technology job roles increased by an overall 8 percent between February 2014 and February 2019.

With changing learner demands, Skillsoft will also develop and update courses based on the needs of the market.

The content strategy

To ensure that the learners stay more engaged, Skillsoft is looking to provide a better learning experience to consumers through use of imagery, pre-curated content and conversation-style training. This will include use of graphics and images to simplify theoretical concepts for the learners.

Dutta said that the company is looking to offer Netflix-style content that is user-friendly and can be binge-watched. However, in Skillsoft programmes, users will pay a fee on a per-course basis.