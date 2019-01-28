App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Global IT spending to reach $3.8 trillion in 2020: Gartner

"Despite uncertainty fuelled by recession rumours, Brexit, trade wars and tariffs, the likely scenario for IT spending in 2019 is growth. However, there are a lot of dynamic changes happening in regard to which segments will be driving growth in the future," said Gartner research vice-president John-David Lovelock.

Worldwide IT spending is projected to total at USD 3.76 trillion in 2019, an increase of 3.2 percent from last year, according to research firm Gartner. The overall IT spending is expected to grow at 2.8 percent in 2020 to touch USD 3.87 trillion, Gartner said in its latest forecast.

"Despite uncertainty fuelled by recession rumours, Brexit, trade wars and tariffs, the likely scenario for IT spending in 2019 is growth. However, there are a lot of dynamic changes happening in regard to which segments will be driving growth in the future," said Gartner research vice-president John-David Lovelock.

Spending is moving from saturated segments such as mobile phones, PCs and on-premises data centre infrastructure to cloud services and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, he added.

As digital business and digital business ecosystems move forward, IT will be the thing that binds the business together, he said.

IT services is poised to grow 4.7 percent in 2019 to USD 1.03 trillion, and by another 4.8 percent in 2020 to total USD 1.07 trillion. Global enterprise software spending is projected to grow 8.5 percent in 2019 and expand by another 8.2 percent in 2020 to total USD 466 billion, according to Gartner.

Despite a slowdown in the mobile phone market, the devices segment is expected to grow 1.6 percent in 2019 and another 1.4 percent in 2020 to USD 689 million, it added.
