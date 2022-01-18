Global hiring squeeze: Banks forced to loosen the purse strings to retain talent

Representative image.

Banks across the world are facing a talent squeeze. The cutthroat competition to hire talent is forcing banks to pay more to recruit and retain. Both Citigroup Inc, which has hired 5,500 young employees for its Asia business over the past two years, and JPMorgan Chase & Co have said that they are having to pay competitively for top hires.

According to a Bloomberg report, Citigroup and Citi Foundation have invested over $24.5 million since 2020 to fund 49 youth employment programmes. They have further pledged to commit another $35 million to advance economic opportunities and employability for youth from the region by 2023.

Even banks like Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Bank of America Corp have been directing more funds and resources to comply with social and governance objectives. They are reportedly having to offer perks such as higher pay and bonuses to attract and retain talent at a time the economy is recovering are people are looking to switch.

Citigroup Inc Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said there is a “lot of competitive pressure on wages”, even at entry levels. He added: “Hiring has been very competitive across the business. That is being seen at the entry levels as well. We have seen some pressure in what one has to pay to attract talent. So yes, you've even seen it at some of the lower levels, I should say entry levels in the organisation.”

JP Morgan CFO Jeremy Barnum has also confirmed that they are facing hiring pressure. He said: “It is true that labour markets are tight, that there is a little bit of labour inflation, and it is important for us to attract and retain the best talent and pay competitively for performance.”

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon echoed his thoughts and said that banks must be extremely competitive with pay even if it means squeezing margins.

Charlie Scharf, CEO, Wells Fargo agrees it is a very competitive space, vis-à-vis both hiring and retaining bankers, He said: “We never want to lose good people, but it happens. It is a very, very competitive workplace.”

Scharf clarified that the bank’s top leadership is not concerning themselves with the attrition happening in the company at present. “We are very knowledgeable about attrition happening at the company. We feel good about the people that are here and we are going to work hard to keep the people here.”

However, Wells is expecting a $300-million increase in 2022 with regard to expenses concerning payment of commissions, bonuses, etc.

(With Reuters inputs)