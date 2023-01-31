 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global gold demand soars to a decade-high at 4,741 tonnes in 2022

Jan 31, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST

The total demand during 2021 was 4,012.8 tonnes, according to WGC's annual 'Gold Demand Trends' report.

Global gold demand grew 18 per cent annually to touch 4,741 tonnes in 2022, the highest since 2011, mainly driven by strong quarter four (October-December) demand and hefty central bank-buying, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in a report on Tuesday.

Annual central bank demand more than doubled to 1,136 tonnes in 2022, up from 450 tonnes in the previous year and to a new 55-year high.

Purchases in the fourth quarter last year alone reached 417 tonnes, bringing the total for the second half of 2022 to more than 800 tonnes, the report stated.