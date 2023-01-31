English
    Global gold demand soars to a decade-high at 4,741 tonnes in 2022

    The total demand during 2021 was 4,012.8 tonnes, according to WGC's annual 'Gold Demand Trends' report.

    PTI
    January 31, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    Global gold demand grew 18 per cent annually to touch 4,741 tonnes in 2022, the highest since 2011, mainly driven by strong quarter four (October-December) demand and hefty central bank-buying, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in a report on Tuesday.

    The total demand during 2021 was 4,012.8 tonnes, according to WGC's annual 'Gold Demand Trends' report.

    Annual central bank demand more than doubled to 1,136 tonnes in 2022, up from 450 tonnes in the previous year and to a new 55-year high.

    Purchases in the fourth quarter last year alone reached 417 tonnes, bringing the total for the second half of 2022 to more than 800 tonnes, the report stated.