Global financial crisis 2008: 10 years on, it continues to take a bite of your paycheck

There was hardly any economy which was not affected by the global financial crisis of 2008. Many economists consider it as the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

While economies across the globe have travelled a long road to recovery since the white-knuckle days of September 2008, the effect of the financial crash continues to reflect on paychecks even after 10 years.

The global wage growth in 2017 was not only lower than in 2016 but it fell to its lowest growth rate since 2008, remaining far below the levels obtaining before the global financial crisis, according to the Global Wage Report 2018-19 by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

Global wage growth in real terms, adjusted for price inflation, declined to just 1.8 percent in 2017 from 2.4 percent in 2016. If China,

whose large population and rapid wage growth significantly influence the global average, is excluded, global wage growth in real terms fell to 1.1 percent in 2017 from 1.8 percent in 2016.

Real wage growth is calculated using gross monthly wages, rather than hourly wage rates, which are less frequently available, and fluctuations, therefore, reflect both hourly wages and the average number of hours worked.

Advanced G20 economies saw wage growth drop to 0.4 percent in 2017 from 0.9 percent in 2016. Meanwhile, emerging economies including India, Indonesia and South Africa in the G20 experienced growth of 4.3 percent in 2017 from 4.9 percent in 2016.

The scale of the crisis was such that it required a write-down of over $2 trillion from financial institutions alone, while the lost growth resulting from the crisis and ensuing recession has been estimated at over $10 trillion -- over one-sixth of global GDP in 2008.

This affected the growth rate of economies with most of the economies including the US remaining significantly smaller than it should be based on its pre-crisis growth trend, according to research published in August by the San Francisco Federal Reserve.

According to the research, the 2007–08 financial crisis persistently lowered output by roughly 7 percentage points. This represents a lifetime income loss in present-discounted value terms of about $70,000 for every American.

In the UK, workers are still seeing the scars of the global financial crisis in their pay packets as employees in their 30s are earning 7 percent less on an average than those who were in the same age bracket before the credit crunch, according to the Earnings Outlook published in February by the Resolution Foundation, the country's think tank.

"This scarring effect on the wages of today's thrity-somethings is particularly concerning at a time when many are facing the increased income pressures of bringing up children or aspiring to own their own home," Nye Cominetti, Economic Analyst at the Resolution Foundation, was quoted in the report.

Workers who were in their 20s while the financial crash was unfolded are the worst affected by the initial crisis real pay squeeze -- falling 11 percent from peak to trough, as per the Resolution Foundation's analysis.

The latest data adds to the evidence that many of those who entered the labour market during the global financial crisis have seen their pay packets not rise significantly.