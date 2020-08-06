Gig workers may soon be brought under social security schemes: Report

The Ministry of Labour may soon include gig workers in existing social security schemes to make them eligible for pension and medical benefits, The Economic Times has reported.

The inclusion is expected to benefit thousands of gig workers associated with delivery startups, as well as driver-partners of cab aggregators.

Gig workers are people employed in temporary and flexible jobs instead of being full-time employees.

A senior government official told the newspaper that these workers would be able to avail existing pension and health benefits available under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the Employees State Insurance Corporation and the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The report suggests that the government is working out details of contribution to be made by the worker, employer, the Centre and the states so that the cost is shared.

A dedicated fund will be set up under the existing schemes to provide the benefits, the report adds.

The move comes following a feedback from the standing committee on labour, which has highlighted the Centre’s missing intent towards universalisation of social security.