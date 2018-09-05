App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 08:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Genetic disorder insurance coverage not mandatory for now: IRDAI

This is after the Supreme Court stayed a previous order by Delhi HC that barred insurers from rejecting claims due to genetic disorders

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The insurance regulator has said coverage for genetic disorders is not mandatory for the time being. This is after the Supreme Court stayed a previous order of the Delhi High Court that asked insurers not to reject claims based on genetic disorder exclusions.

In February 2018, in a matter involving United India Insurance, the Delhi High Court said the exclusionary clause of ‘Genetic Disorders’, in the insurance policy, is too broad, ambiguous and discriminatory and hence, violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India that deals with equality before the law.

The court had also directed IRDAI to re-look the exclusionary clauses in insurance contracts and ensure that insurance companies do not reject claims on the basis of exclusions relating to genetic disorders.

However, while hearing a special leave on August 27, the apex court granted a stay on the Delhi HC judgment till further orders.

IRDAI has, however, said the claim settlement in respect of all extant policies shall be as per the terms and conditions of the policy contracts.

Some of the common genetic disorders include sickle cell anemia, schizophrenia and haemophilia as also certain forms of cancer. Currently, health insurance products exclude genetic disorders meaning if there is an insurance claim linked to these ailments, they will be rejected.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 08:36 pm

tags #Economy #insurance

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.