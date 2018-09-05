Genetic disorder insurance coverage not mandatory for now: IRDAI

The insurance regulator has said coverage for genetic disorders is not mandatory for the time being. This is after the Supreme Court stayed a previous order of the Delhi High Court that asked insurers not to reject claims based on genetic disorder exclusions.

In February 2018, in a matter involving United India Insurance, the Delhi High Court said the exclusionary clause of ‘Genetic Disorders’, in the insurance policy, is too broad, ambiguous and discriminatory and hence, violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India that deals with equality before the law.

The court had also directed IRDAI to re-look the exclusionary clauses in insurance contracts and ensure that insurance companies do not reject claims on the basis of exclusions relating to genetic disorders.

However, while hearing a special leave on August 27, the apex court granted a stay on the Delhi HC judgment till further orders.

IRDAI has, however, said the claim settlement in respect of all extant policies shall be as per the terms and conditions of the policy contracts.

Some of the common genetic disorders include sickle cell anemia, schizophrenia and haemophilia as also certain forms of cancer. Currently, health insurance products exclude genetic disorders meaning if there is an insurance claim linked to these ailments, they will be rejected.