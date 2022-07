Representative Image

Sources privy to the matter have disclosed that General Insurers have sought the removal of obligatory premium paid to GIC Re, Right of First Refusal (RoFR) given to GIC Re.

Currently General Insurers pay an obligatory premium of 4% on general insurance policies sold. According to industry estimates GIC Re collects Rs 6300 to Rs 6500 crores through obligatory premium each year.

IRDAI has formed a committee to look into various aspects of reinsurance sector.