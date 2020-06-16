App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gems, jewellery exports dip 82.31% in April-May to Rs 4,328.54 crore

The industry will recover even faster if there is credit availability and faster momentum in ease of doing business, Shah said.

PTI

The overall gems and jewellery exports during April-May declined 82.31 per cent to Rs 4,328.54 crore following lockdown in various parts of the world to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said on Tuesday. The total exports during April-May 2019 stood at Rs 24,468.11 crore, GJEPC said in a statement.

"Exports were mainly affected due to the lockdown globally. We are seeing demand picking up in China, Europe and Australia," GJEPC Vice Chairman Colin Shah said.

"However, large parts of the Gulf and the US are still in turmoil due to the pandemic. The industry is recovering slowly but surely, adhering to all the safety norms required," Shah added.

Close

The industry will recover even faster if there is credit availability and faster momentum in ease of doing business, he said.

related news

Meanwhile, exports of cut and polished diamonds (CPD) during April-May witnessed a 77.42 per cent decline to Rs 2,943.18 crore from Rs 13,033.41 crore registered during the corresponding months in 2019.

Similarly, gold jewellery exports during the last two months declined 92 per cent to Rs 634.38 crore from Rs 7,927.47 crore in April-May 2019.

Shipments of coloured gemstones also dipped 92.90 per cent to Rs 28.98 crore from Rs 408.45 crore in April-May 2019.

However, silver jewellery exports during the last two months grew by 5.46 per cent to Rs 647.74 crore from Rs 614.21 crore in April-May 2019.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 09:29 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Economy #GJEPC #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years

Poll: Americans are the unhappiest they've been in 50 years

New research suggests flushing may release aerosol droplets containing coronavirus

New research suggests flushing may release aerosol droplets containing coronavirus

Business Insight | It’s raining deals as developers go all out to woo buyers

Business Insight | It’s raining deals as developers go all out to woo buyers

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.