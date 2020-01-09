App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2020 09:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gems, jewellery exports dip 1.28% to Rs 17,337.52cr in December

Overall exports of gems and jewellery declined 4.37 per cent during April-December 2019 to Rs 1,94,906.30 crore as compared to Rs 2,03,812.21 crore in the same period of 2018.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Gems and jewellery exports declined 1.28 per cent to Rs 17,337.52 crore in December as compared with the same month of 2018, mainly on account of geopolitical tensions and slowdown in demand in major developed markets.

The jewellery exports stood at Rs 17,561.98 crore in December 2018, according to the data by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

Overall exports of gems and jewellery declined 4.37 per cent during April-December 2019 to Rs 1,94,906.30 crore as compared to Rs 2,03,812.21 crore in the same period of 2018.

Close

Cut and polished diamonds (CPD) exports declined 3.92 per cent to Rs 8,926.58 crore in December 2019 as against Rs 9,290.78 crore a year ago.

related news

Overall CPD exports dipped 17.14 per cent during the first nine months of 2019-20 to Rs 1,03,225.90 crore from Rs 1,24,575.80 crore in April-December 2018.

However, gold jewellery exports rose 1.43 per cent to Rs 5,624.75 crore in December from Rs 5,545.30 crore in the same month of 2018.

During April-December 2019, gold jewellery exports grew 6.12 per cent to Rs 65,623.16 crore from Rs 61,835.35 crore in the same period of 2018.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 9, 2020 09:39 pm

tags #Business #Economy #GJEPC #India

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.