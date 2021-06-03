GDP Print: Second COVID wave has pushed back normalisation of consumption demand by few quarters

The Indian economy was in the process of getting back on its feet after it was severely hit by a very stringent lockdown in the first half of the last fiscal. From a contraction of 24.4 percent Q1FY21 and after two consecutive prints of negative numbers, GDP prints turned positive in the third and fourth quarters of FY21. The full-year GDP growth was at -7.3 percent, better than -8 percent projected by the CSO. This is good news no doubt.

However, beyond the initial joy, as you scratch the surface, the emerging story may not be as rosy. Let us look at the expenditure side composition of the GDP that comprises private consumption, government consumption, investment demand and net trade.

The data shows that growth in the Q4 FY21 was led by government consumption expenditure that grew by 28 percent and capital formation (or investment demand) increased by 11 percent. The growth in capital formation was most likely due to a sharp increase in the government capital expenditure.

Unfortunately, the private consumption expenditure that comprises the bulk of Indian GDP failed to grow by any significant extent. Private consumption expenditure growth was at 2.7 percent in Q4FY21, only relatively better than the contractions witnessed in the first three quarters of the year. The share of private consumption expenditure in current prices in Q4FY21 was at 59.2 percent, weaker than 60.4 percent in Q4FY20.

Also read: India GDP Data Highlights | Double-digit growth for FY22 uncertain, overall impact of 2nd wave may not be large: CEA

It was a known fact that the consumption demand was weak even before COVID-19 hit us. Last year's lockdown forced people to stay at home, while incomes were also hurt due to job losses and salary cuts. This led to an erosion in consumer sentiment but as the economy opened up, some amount of pent-up demand came to the rescue. The second wave of the virus is likely to have squarely hit the process of normalisation of consumption demand and could scar the economy for a longer period than is being expected.

Also read: Can better than expected FY21 GDP numbers boost market's mood? These sectors to come in focus

In the second wave, the infection has spread deep into the rural areas and data indicates that salaried jobs lost in the rural segment are more than in the urban segment. MNREGA is seeing a pressure to provide employment, leading to a widening gap between people seeking jobs under the programme and people getting it. While this gap can close as the sowing season gets underway, not all displaced workers will probably find work. There has been a lot of reverse migration last year and possibly some this year too. Generally speaking, wages in rural areas are also lower than in those in urban areas.

For the urban population which has have been hit by the virus, high medical expenditures and also precautionary savings to take care of future such expenditures could see consumption spending lagging even as the economy opens up once again. Further, given that the second wave hit us with such rage, there could be some aversion among people to venturing out, implying travel and tourism-related expenditures could be limited.

Read more: India FY21 GDP contracts 7.3%, much improved than govt's own forecasts

All this means that the expected normalisation of consumption demand can be pushed back by a few quarters. The unintended consequence of the virus is that the inequality of income is likely to have widened again, a negative for consumption demand. India thrived on aspirational demand on robust expectations on future income generation and this could be truncated.

A speedy vaccination of the population is probably a way that might enable a bounce back in consumer sentiments by reducing the uncertainty of the virus and fears of being affected by further waves of infection. While the pace of vaccination had slackened, we remain hopeful that starting June supplies will turn out to be better with domestic production as well as imports of vaccines being ramped up.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will not have any further room to reduce rates as inflation remains on the higher side. So, it has to be the Centre which would have to take up the mantle of reviving consumption demand. Higher allocations for MNREGA, implementation of an urban employment guarantee scheme and some cuts for the lower income tax brackets could also help support demand.

(The author is Chief Economist, Yes Bank.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.